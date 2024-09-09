HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC YouTube Video







Valour FC and Atlético Ottawa shared the spoils, as neither side could solve the other more than once en route to a 1-1 draw in Winnipeg

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 9, 2024

