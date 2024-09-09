HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: September 9, 2024
September 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video
Valour FC and Atlético Ottawa shared the spoils, as neither side could solve the other more than once en route to a 1-1 draw in Winnipeg
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Valour FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 9, 2024
- Valour FC, Atlético Ottawa End in 1-1 Draw - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valour FC Stories
- Valour FC vs Halifax FC Match Time Changed
- Valour FC Retain U SPORTS Rights for Facchineri
- Valour FC Signs Forward Loic Kwemi and Midfielder Safwane Mlah
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Canadian Gianfranco Facchineri
- Valour FC Announces Signing of Portuguese Midfielder Diogo Ressurreição