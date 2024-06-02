HIGHLIGHTS: Utah vs San Diego

June 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors YouTube Video







San Diego Legion secured a last second victory thanks to a try from Payton Telea to continue their push to the MLR playoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom in this Western Conference matchup Week 14 of MLR's 2024 season.

