HIGHLIGHTS: Utah vs San Diego
June 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Utah Warriors YouTube Video
San Diego Legion secured a last second victory thanks to a try from Payton Telea to continue their push to the MLR playoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom in this Western Conference matchup Week 14 of MLR's 2024 season.
Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from June 2, 2024
- RFCLA Still in Playoff Hunt After 45-15 Win Against Miami - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- Flurry of Tries Helps Free Jacks Sneak Past Jackals 26-24 - Dallas Jackals
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Warriors Stories
- Imagine Rugby's Donations Play Vital Role in Utah Rugby Growth
- Utah Warriors and Dollar Loan Center Partner to Attempt World-Record Beach Ball Pit at WarriorsFest June 28th
- Utah Warriors Fall to NOLA on the Road
- Warriors Defeated by NOLA on the Road
- Utah Warriors Announce WarriorsFest and New HQ