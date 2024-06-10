HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle vs Utah
June 10, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
Seawolves show an impressive performance scoring ten tries and clinch their spot in the #MLRPlayoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom in Week 15 of MLR's 2024 season.
