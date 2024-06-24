HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle vs Los Angeles

June 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







The Seattle Seawolves meet RFCLA Seawolves in Week 17 of MLR's 2024 season.

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.