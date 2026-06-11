HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle SeaWolves vs California Legion: 2026 MLR SNR Week 11: Does the Seawall Hold?
Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
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Pride Night at Starfire Stadium. A packed house. And everything to play for. Watch the highlights. @LegionRugby @seattleseawolvesrugby
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Major League Rugby Stories from June 10, 2026
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