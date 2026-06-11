HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle SeaWolves vs California Legion: 2026 MLR SNR Week 11: Does the Seawall Hold?

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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Pride Night at Starfire Stadium. A packed house. And everything to play for. Watch the highlights. @LegionRugby @seattleseawolvesrugby

Championship Weekend 6.21.26 in Chicago tickets on sale: https://www.majorleague.rugby/champ Watch every MLR match live on ESPN+  ' bit.ly/MLRESPN Tickets  ' majorleague.rugby/tickets Full Schedule  ' majorleague.rugby/schedules #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby







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