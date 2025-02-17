HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego vs Seattle

February 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion YouTube Video







San Diego Legion face Seattle Seawolves in Week 1 of MLR's 2025 season.

Stream all matches on ESPN+ and ESPN2 in the US & Sub Saharan Africa. Outside of the US/SSA on: www.therugbynetwork.com

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/ Ã°Å¸"â Schedule: https://www.majorleague.rugby/schedules/

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.