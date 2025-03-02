HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: David Da Costa Scores First MLS Goal
March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Home Debut Before Record-Breaking Attendance at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Nets Brace in 3-3 Draw vs. FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Edged, 1-0, by Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Secure Three Points During 2025 Home Opener Against Cf Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Edge Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Navarro Earns Brace as Rapids Draw with FC Dallas 3-3 to Open 2025 MLS Home Campaign - Colorado Rapids
- Dejan Joveljic Scores in Sporting's 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement
- Portland State Football Returns to Providence Park vs. Montana on November 15
- Ten-Man Timbers Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Season Opener at Providence Park
- Timbers Open 2025 MLS Season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park Today