HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC: September 14, 2024

September 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







For the first time since April, Pacific FC have won back-to-back games in CPL play, as they defeated rivals Vancouver FC 3-0 in the latest edition of the Salish Sea Derby at Starlight Stadium Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.