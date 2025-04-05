HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Valour FC: April 5, 2025
April 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
#CanPL | OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Valour FC - Canadian Premier League 2025 - Pacific FC
- Atlético Ottawa Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pacific FC Stories
- Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Valour FC - Canadian Premier League 2025
- Pacific Signs Goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for Saturday's Match vs. Valour FC
- Pacific FC Welcomes Ross Marshall as New Managing Director
- Pacific FC Sign Explosive Forward Yann Toualy
- Pacific FC Announces Match Schedule Changes