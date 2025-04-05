HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Valour FC: April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







#CanPL | OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.