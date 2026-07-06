HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: July 5, 2026
Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
For the second time in nine days, the Pacific FC clash with the Halifax Wanderers, this time at Starlight Stadium. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2026
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