HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







For the second time in nine days, the Pacific FC clash with the Halifax Wanderers, this time at Starlight Stadium. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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