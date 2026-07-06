CPL Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


For the second time in nine days, the Pacific FC clash with the Halifax Wanderers, this time at Starlight Stadium. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

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