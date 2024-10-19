Sports stats



Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Forge FC: October 19, 2024

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


Dario Zanatta's goal punched Pacific FC's ticket into the playoffs

OneSoccer

Check out the Pacific FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pacific FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central