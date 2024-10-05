HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: October 5, 2024

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







Cavalry FC secured a dominant 4-1 victory at Starlight Stadium, climbing to second in the Canadian Premier League table -- : OneSoccer

