HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







Atlético Ottawa reclaimed their spot atop the CPL table on Saturday, beating Pacific FC 3-0 at Starlight Stadium to end their winless streak in convincing fashion Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

