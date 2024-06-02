HIGHLIGHTS: NOLA vs Houston

June 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold YouTube Video







The Houston SaberCats defeat NOLA Gold, making it 11 wins in MLR's 2024 season.

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.