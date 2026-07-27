HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Toronto vs. Forge FC: July 26, 2026

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Inter Toronto host Forge FC at York Lions Stadium in the newest installation of the 905 derby. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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