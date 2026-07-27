HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Toronto vs. Forge FC: July 26, 2026
Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Inter Toronto host Forge FC at York Lions Stadium in the newest installation of the 905 derby. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
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