HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. York United: October 4, 2025
Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 4, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Wanderers Sign Canadian Midfielder Luka Juricic
- Wanderers Partner with Atlantic Canada's C Médias as Official French-Language Broadcaster
- Wanderers Sign Canadian Forward Reshaun Walkes
- Halifax Wanderers Los Two U SPORTS Players, Probo
- Wanderers to Face Portland Hearts of Pine in an International Friendly on August 6