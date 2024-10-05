HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Vancouver FC: October 5, 2024

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC's hearts were broken in stoppage time as Halifax's Vitor Dias netted a dramatic 98th-minute equalizer, sealing a 1-1 draw in a scrappy, 10-men-a-side battle in the Maritimes -- : OneSoccer

