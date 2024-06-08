HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Pacific FC: June 8, 2024

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







The Halifax Wanderers threw everything at Pacific FC on Saturday afternoon, but their winless streak continued as the two sides played out a scoreless draw at Wanderers Grounds: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.