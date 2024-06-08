HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Pacific FC: June 8, 2024
June 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
The Halifax Wanderers threw everything at Pacific FC on Saturday afternoon, but their winless streak continued as the two sides played out a scoreless draw at Wanderers Grounds: OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
