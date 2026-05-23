HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Inter Toronto: May 23, 2026
Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
Halifax host Inter Toronto at the Wanderers Grounds to kick off Matchweek 7 in the CPL. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
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