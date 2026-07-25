HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. FC Supra Du Québec: July 24, 2026
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
The Halifax Wanderers host FC Supra du Québec at Wanderers Grounds for the very first time. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 24, 2026
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- Atlético Ottawa Signs Ottawa-Born Striker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau - Atletico Ottawa
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