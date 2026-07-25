HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. FC Supra Du Québec: July 24, 2026

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







The Halifax Wanderers host FC Supra du Québec at Wanderers Grounds for the very first time. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 24, 2026

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