HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Atlético Ottawa: August 24, 2024
August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
After a dramatic conclusion to an otherwise quiet match, Halifax Wanderers and Atlético Ottawa split the points in CPL action at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, as both teams traded goals late in added time in a dramatic 1-1 draw -- : OneSoccer
