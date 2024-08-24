HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Atlético Ottawa: August 24, 2024

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

After a dramatic conclusion to an otherwise quiet match, Halifax Wanderers and Atlético Ottawa split the points in CPL action at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, as both teams traded goals late in added time in a dramatic 1-1 draw -- : OneSoccer

