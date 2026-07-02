HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Atlético Ottawa: July 1, 2026
Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
The Halifax Wanderers host Atlético Ottawa on Canada Day as part of the Moneris Canada Kickoff double-header. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Tabla Lifts Atlético Ottawa over Halifax Wanderers FC 3-1 - Atletico Ottawa
- Gomes Joins Atleti as Assistant Coach - Atletico Ottawa
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