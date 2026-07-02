HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Atlético Ottawa: July 1, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







The Halifax Wanderers host Atlético Ottawa on Canada Day as part of the Moneris Canada Kickoff double-header. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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