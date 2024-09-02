HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers FC vs. York United FC: September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
For the first time ever, the Halifax Wanderers pick up three points in the Labour Day classic
OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Daniel Clarke Returns to CBU, Wanderers Retain U SPORTS Rights
- Dalhousie and STFX Set to Square off at Wanderers Grounds on September 21
- Christian Volesky Departs by Mutual Consent
- Wanderers Sign Former U21 Player of the Year Sean Rea
- Wanderers Select 17-Player Squad for International Summer Series Opener in St. John's, NL