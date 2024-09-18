HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers FC vs. Pacific FC: September 18, 2024
September 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
Pacific FC shocked Halifax Wanderers with a last-minute equalizer, as the 10-men hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Tridents in a thrilling midweek encounter -- : OneSoccer
