Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Highlights from Week 14 of the 2024 CPL Season

July 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


It was another memorable weekend for Canadian soccer

Here are some of the highlights from week 14 of the 2024 CPL season

#CanPL I OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 15, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central