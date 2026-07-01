HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Vancouver FC: July 1, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Forge FC hosts Vancouver FC in the first match of the #CPLSoccer Moneris Canada Kickoff. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2026

Gomes Joins Atleti as Assistant Coach - Atletico Ottawa

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