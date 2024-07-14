HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Pacific FC: July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Forge FC completed the comeback in Hamilton on Sunday night, defeating Pacific FC 2-1: OneSoccer

