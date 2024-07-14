HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Pacific FC: July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Forge FC completed the comeback in Hamilton on Sunday night, defeating Pacific FC 2-1: OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Match Notes & Starting XI - PFC vs Forge FC - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Khadim Kane Called up to U-20 Canadian National Team for 2024 Concacaf Championships
- Forge FC Take 2-1 Victory Over Toronto FC
- Forge FC Draw Vancouver FC, 3-3
- Forge FC Tops Valour FC, 2-1
- Forge FC to Host Toronto FC in Leg 1 of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Final