CPL HFX Wanderers FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: June 10, 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Forge FC hosts the Halifax Wanderers for the Red & White Out FIFA World Cup 2026 send off match. -- : OneSoccer

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