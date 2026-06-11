HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: June 10, 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

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Forge FC hosts the Halifax Wanderers for the Red & White Out FIFA World Cup 2026 send off match. -- : OneSoccer







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