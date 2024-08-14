HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: August 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Forge FC continue a strong homestand, defeating Halifax Wanderers FC 2-0 at Tim Hortons Field to move into first place in the Canadian Premier League table

