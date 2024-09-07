Sports stats



Forge FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: September 6, 2024

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC remained the top side in the Canadian Premier League on Saturday, as they defeated fellow title contenders Cavalry FC 2-1 at Tim Hortons Field in the fourth and final meeting between the sides of the 2024 regular season -- : OneSoccer
