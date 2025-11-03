HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: CPL PLAYOFFS: November 2, 2025

Published on November 2, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 2, 2025

Atlético Ottawa to Host Cavalry FC in the CPL Final at TD Place - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.