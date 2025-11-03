CPL Forge FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: CPL PLAYOFFS: November 2, 2025

Published on November 2, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


-- : OneSoccer

Check out the Forge FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from November 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central