HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC confidently triumphed over league leaders Atlético Ottawa on Saturday night at Tim Hortons Field, as a Tristan Borges brace helped pave the way for a 3-0 win to put the Hamilton club just one point back of first place : OneSoccer
