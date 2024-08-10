HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC confidently triumphed over league leaders Atlético Ottawa on Saturday night at Tim Hortons Field, as a Tristan Borges brace helped pave the way for a 3-0 win to put the Hamilton club just one point back of first place : OneSoccer

Forge FC Blank Atlético Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa

