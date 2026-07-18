HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Vancouver FC: July 17, 2026
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
FC Supra du Québec host Vancouver FC for the first time at Stade Boréale. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Tie 1-1 with Inter Toronto FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Brazilian Gustavo Leal Joins Atlético Ottawa as Head Coach - Atletico Ottawa
- Shola Jimoh Named to Canada Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Toronto FC
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named to Canada's Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Forge FC
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