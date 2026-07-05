HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Forge FC: July 5, 2026
Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
Forge FC host FC Supra du Québec for the first time at Stade Boréale. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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