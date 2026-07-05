HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Forge FC: July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







Forge FC host FC Supra du Québec for the first time at Stade Boréale. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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