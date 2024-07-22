HIGHLIGHTS: Eastern Conference Semifinals: NOLA vs Chicago
July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
In their second year in MLR, the Chicago Hounds defeat NOLA Gold in their first-ever MLR playoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs presented by @sportsbreakscom and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from July 22, 2024
- Seattle SeaWolves Triumph Over San Diego Legion 30-28 to Advance to Western Conference Final - Seattle Seawolves
- Seattle SeaWolves Advance to the Western Conference Final - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.