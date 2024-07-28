HIGHLIGHTS: Eastern Conference Final: New England vs Chicago

July 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks YouTube Video







Reigning champions, the New England Free Jacks face a fierce Hounds in the Eastern Conference Final, claiming the Eastern Conference Champion title for the second consecutive year.

Details and tickets for the MLR Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/

