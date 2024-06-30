HIGHLIGHTS: DC vs NOLA

June 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







Old Glory DC faces NOLA Gold both hoping to secure MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com seeding in Week 18 of MLR's 2024 season.

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.