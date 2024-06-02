HIGHLIGHTS: DC vs Charlotte

June 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Old Glory DC secures a crucial win over Anthem RC, highlighted by prop, Steven Longwell's first career hat trick Hounds in Week 14 of MLR's 2024 season.

