HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago vs Miami

June 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







A bonus point victory sees the Chicago Hounds secure the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Miami Sharks in Week 18 of MLR's 2024 season.

