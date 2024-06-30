HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago vs Miami
June 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
A bonus point victory sees the Chicago Hounds secure the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Miami Sharks in Week 18 of MLR's 2024 season.
