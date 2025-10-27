HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. York United: CPL PLAYOFFS: October 26, 2025
Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 26, 2025
- Onward to Hamilton - Cavalry FC
- Forge FC to Host 2025 CPL Contender Semifinal - Forge FC
- Atlético Ottawa Will Host the 2025 CPL Final at TD Place - Atletico Ottawa
- Atlético Ottawa Rally past Forge FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.