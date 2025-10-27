HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. York United: CPL PLAYOFFS: October 26, 2025

Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.