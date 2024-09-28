Sports stats



Cavalry FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Vancouver FC: September 28, 2024

September 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video


The points are split at ATCO Field as Cavalry FC and Vancouver play to a 0-0 draw

#CanPL -- : OneSoccer

