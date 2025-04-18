HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Vancouver FC: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.