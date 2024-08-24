HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC: August 24, 2024

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







In front of an outstanding crowd at ATCO Field on Saturday, a stoppage-time winner from Daan Klomp gave Cavalry FC a monumental 1-0 victory over Pacific FC -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.