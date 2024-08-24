HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC: August 24, 2024
August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
In front of an outstanding crowd at ATCO Field on Saturday, a stoppage-time winner from Daan Klomp gave Cavalry FC a monumental 1-0 victory over Pacific FC -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
