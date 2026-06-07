HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: June 6, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Marco Carducci makes his return to ATCO Field as Cavalry FC host Halifax Wanderers for the first time this season. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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