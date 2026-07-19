HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: July 18, 2026
Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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The Halifax Wanderers travel to ATCO Field to take on Cavalry FC. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 18, 2026
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