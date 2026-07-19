HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: July 18, 2026

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







The Halifax Wanderers travel to ATCO Field to take on Cavalry FC. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.