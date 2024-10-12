HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: October 12, 2024

October 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Callum Montgomery lifts Cavalry into the top two with a late goal at ATCO Field

OneSoccer

