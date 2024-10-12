Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: October 12, 2024

October 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Callum Montgomery lifts Cavalry into the top two with a late goal at ATCO Field

OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central