Sports stats



Cavalry FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video


Cavalry FC continued their charge up the standings on Saturday afternoon, climbing into third place with a 3-2 win over Halifax Wanderers FC at ATCO Field -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central