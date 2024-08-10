HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Cavalry FC continued their charge up the standings on Saturday afternoon, climbing into third place with a 3-2 win over Halifax Wanderers FC at ATCO Field -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 10, 2024

Forge FC Blank Atlético Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.