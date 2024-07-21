HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Forge FC: July 21, 2024

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







After a chaotic match, the points were shared in Calgary

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.