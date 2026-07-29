HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







FC Supra du Québec visit Cavalry for the first time at ATCO Field. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 29, 2026

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