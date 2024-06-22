Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: June 21, 2024

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


For the eighth time in eleven matches this season, Cavalry FC played to a draw, this time 1-1 with league-leaders Atlético Ottawa at ATCO Field on Friday night: OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 22, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central