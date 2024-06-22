HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: June 21, 2024

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







For the eighth time in eleven matches this season, Cavalry FC played to a draw, this time 1-1 with league-leaders Atlético Ottawa at ATCO Field on Friday night: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.